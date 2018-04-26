Sandicor internal feud settled, creating new San Diego MLS

Parties say agents and brokers will continue to have access to countywide listing data
by Staff Writer
Today 1:20 P.M.

Let's make 2018 your breakout year!
Join real estate's best to unlock growth at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018

Learn More

Two years of litigation between competing Realtor associations in San Diego have come to an end. The settlement leaves their multiple listing service diminished, but intact.

Article image credited to Lucas Davies on Unsplash