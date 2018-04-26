Sandicor internal feud settled, creating new San Diego MLS

Two years of litigation between competing Realtor associations in San Diego have come to an end. The settlement leaves their multiple listing service diminished, but intact.
California Regional MLS, the largest multiple listing service in the nation, is getting bigger while sending a message to the industry that more comprehensive data is better for everyone.
A federal judge is allowing antitrust claims against two California Realtor associations to go forward, keeping the fate of one of the nation’s largest MLSs up in the air.
A power struggle between Realtor associations may be the beginning of the end for one of the nation’s largest MLSs. Two of the three associations that own San Diego-based Sandicor Inc. have filed a lawsuit asking the court to order the dissolution of the regional MLS in order to, they say, protect their rights and interests.
The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against its own MLS, Sandicor Inc., and its fellow Sandicor shareholders. GSDAR owns Sandicor, which has 19,500 members, along with the North San Diego County Association of Realtors and the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors. GSDAR, which has more than 12,000 members, makes the following allegations.