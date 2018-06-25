How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Are the best things in life really free? Maybe not always — but on Tuesday, July 17, some of the best real estate education, networking, programming and parties are going to be available to anybody who wants to attend, for free. It’s called Open Connect, and it encompasses sessions, panel discussions and debates targeted both to agents and real estate tech aficionados; you’ll get to experience it all as part of Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Open Connect starts at 9 a.m. with Agent Connect, featuring experts and colleagues who will help answer your questions and solve the problems that plague you as an agent. Want to maintain your productivity while taking more time off (maybe a lot more time off)? Jay O’Brien will be there to explain how to do it. Or maybe you’re looking for some investment strategies that make sense for you as an agent; Crystal Florida and Whitney Nicely will offer two very different techniques for building wealth and investing for your future as an agent. Sue “Pinky” Benson will describe how she started all over in a new market, and you’ll also catch an interactive safety session with experts who can teach you a few quick moves to defend yourself.

Then in the afternoon at Tech Connect, you’ll get all the best technology tips and learn about which up-and-coming products could make the biggest difference to your own bottom line. A senior account manager at Google will take the stage to describe how to maximize your data to reach your desired audience, and Sarita Dua will share some of the CRM tips that helped turn her into a real estate powerhouse. You’ll hear about how blockchain is poised to change real estate transactions, how to use technology to connect with your clients and whether you need to shift to more of an Amazon.com mentality instead of your current Toys’R’Us philosophy.

Real estate education doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Register for Open Connect and see for yourself.

