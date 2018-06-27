How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.
There are few industries with as much (and as much useful) data as exists in the real estate industry, and the MLS is the keeper of that data. As technology is able to leverage data in new ways, it’s changing the world; MLSs and Associations are at the forefront of that change when it comes to growth in real estate.
What will open data mean for the world of the MLS? How can MLSs and Associations use data to serve their members and help brokers make the best possible expansion decisions? What do nimble, broker-centric MLSs look like, and how do you build them? All those questions and more will be tackled live on stage at Data Connect, part of the week-long education, programming, entertainment and networking happening at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.
MLS expert and real estate consultant Marilyn Wilson will serve as moderator for an afternoon of discussion, education and debate about how the data-keepers of real estate are changing and what’s coming up next. You’ll hear Wilson speak about the data trends that you can’t ignore as part of the MLS/Association segment of the industry, and representatives from the National Association of Realtors, data innovation centers and the chief technology officer at one of the biggest franchisors in the country will debate and discuss the new definition of “open” data.
You’ll also hear about how data management companies are playing new roles in real estate, what new emerging data (beyond just property information) is going to give real estate professionals new insights into the market and their clients, and which industry insiders are working to unseat the disruptors. The day of MLS-centric programming will cap off with small group solutions to hash out solutions to the problems outlined, in a room full of your peers and colleagues.
When real estate data is a big part of your business, you need to know what’s happening right now and what’s coming down the pipeline. You’ll discover both at Data Connect.
