Leading Edge splits from Re/Max

Re/Max Integra CEO Pamela Alexander confirms the New England-based brokerage is going independent and says Re/Max will launch new competing franchises
by Staff Writer
Today 2:00 P.M.

The large New England franchisee is going indie, but Re/Max Integra CEO says the company will work to place willing agents at other Re/Max franchises.

