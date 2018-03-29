New Jersey's NRT LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy, once again took the crown on the 2018 REAL Trends 500 list of the top 500 residential real estate companies in the United States. The annual list ranks brokerages and residential real estate companies by transactions. To make the cut for this year's list, a firm had to close at least 1,899 transactions in 2017. “While we know that many incumbent firms are under pressure from new, low-cost models, the REAL Trends 500 shows that leading brokerage firms of all sizes are still growing and expanding," Real Trends President Steve Murray said in a statement. "The national organizations such as Keller Williams and eXp have previously not been among the top 10 in REAL Trends 500. This year, they are both represented, as is RE/MAX, alongside a few traditional, independent brokerage firms.” The 500 biggest brokerages in the country closed a total of 3.2 million residential sales transactions worth $1.1 trillion in 2017, according to the...