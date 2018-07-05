How can agents, tech companies and brokerages all move Faster, Better, Together? Learn how this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Buy your ticket here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Generating leads can be difficult even when it’s easy — but when you’re facing an additional challenge, like working a new client segment or moving to an entirely new market, then lead generation reaches whole new levels of challenging. Karin Carr, an agent in Savannah, Georgia, has done it twice in the past two years and in doing so, she built a demand generation machine that’s entirely digital.

She'll be discussing how she did it in a session exploring three different styles of demand generation for real estate with two other experts.

After moving to Atlanta to be closer to her parents, she realized she was starting over in a new market, and as an agent who’d formerly specialized in real estate-owned properties, she didn’t have the network or even the basic skills to generate leads. “I was starting over in a new market; I don’t know anyone here except Mom and Dad; I don’t have any sphere or, really, any past clients because they’re all banks. It was almost like I was a brand-new agent,” Carr remembered.

So she started blogging. “After a few months, I started getting leads that turned into clients that turned into actual closings.” Then she added video to her repertoire and moved to Savannah, repeating the process there. “It’s like a freight train — a snowball rolling downhill,” she explained. “Clients aren’t even interviewing anybody else; they’ve watched enough video to feel like they know you.”

