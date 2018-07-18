Many of America’s cities are still segregated, and the real estate industry — including Redfin — may be playing a role in that deep divide, according to Glenn Kelman, the often outspoken CEO of Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
The founder of Keller Williams took to the stage of Inman Connect San Francisco to warn that Redfin, Opendoor and others would ditch agents if they could.
Zillow’s Jeremy Wacksman, Warburg Realty’s Clelia Peters, analyst Mike DelPrete and Keller Williams lead Vija Williams debate real estate’s future in this ICSF panel.
As the nation slowly learns more about the Trump administration’s policy, a few leading voices in the real estate industry have spoken out.
Lean into social causes, including disaster relief — but keep your political views to yourself. In a political climate fraught with anxiety over issues ranging from gun control to civil rights, that’s the complicated, albeit conflicted, message to real estate leaders.