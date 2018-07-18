Gary Keller slams real estate startups, refuses to sit down

The founder of Keller Williams took to the stage of Inman Connect San Francisco to warn that Redfin, Opendoor and others would ditch agents if they could.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Real estate leaders sparred over real estate data management company Upstream’s role in the industry’s technology ecosystem at a morning session at Inman Connect in San Francisco.
Compass has publicly stated its goal is to achieve 20 percent of market share in the top 20 markets by 2020. Where and to whom will it turn next?
The real estate industry is butting heads in ways I have not witnessed in 25 years. This is a bighorn square off with some mighty young challengers entering the fray.
In one of the hottest markets for iBuyers, one Keller Williams team is figuring out a way to compete with its own version: OfferDepot.