Following a showdown in which Gary Keller scorched technology-forward real estate companies, shotmakers from eXp Realty and Trelora fired back.
An elderly British man asks a homeseller if he used the real estate firm Purplebricks to sell his home. “They’re just online, aren’t they?” asks the seller. “No, no, they’re proper estate agents,” insists the elderly man. “You just don’t pay commission.” Looking dazed, the seller politely excuses himself. Then he screams into a cupboard.
In the run-up to a much-anticipated government workshop on the competitiveness of real estate, industry trade groups have argued that competition is robust. But the view is different from where flat-fee brokerage Trelora sits.
The real estate industry is butting heads in ways I have not witnessed in 25 years. This is a bighorn square off with some mighty young challengers entering the fray.
How are real estate broker-owners responding, adapting or changing? Here’s what Glenn Sanford, CEO, chairman and founder of eXp World Holdings, is doing.