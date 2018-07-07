The real estate bighorn sheep fight

The real estate industry is butting heads in ways I have not witnessed in 25 years. This is a bighorn square off with some mighty young challengers entering the fray.
What a year for real estate it’s been so far. Innovators are on fire, disruption is full speed ahead, consolidation is the norm, and the winners and losers are becoming more evident. New business models have arrived and are receiving unseen amounts of investment, and new ways of thinking about the world of real estate transactions are stirring things up.