Houlihan Lawrence accused of deceptive dual-agency practice in lawsuit

The suit by a White Plains homebuyer comes as the legal practice of dual agency comes under great scrutiny
by
Today 1:20 P.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

A New York homebuyer has filed suit against Houlihan Lawrence, accusing the firm of “predatory behavior” through a legal practice known as dual agency.

Article image credited to Rawpixel on Unsplash