What does Upstream have to show for itself?

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is pouring $15 million into Upstream, an online platform designed to give real estate brokers more control over their data, including property listings. NAR has twice now allocated large chunks of Realtor dues to the project ($6 million in May 2015 and another $9 million in May 2017). But more than two years after the initiative was announced, nothing has launched and the largest real estate trade organization in the country has little to actually show for its investment other than a series of missed deadlines and yet-unrealized promises. Based on its original goals, Upstream is 17 months behind schedule and counting. The dream Upstream sold to the industry was a private database for all types of broker data -- not just property listings, but also records relating to consumers, vendors, agents and employees; images; videos; and accounting information. Both brokers and agents (with broker permission) were supposed be able to use it...