Software engineers in San Francisco can’t use Opendoor’s product or even buy a home in the pricy city. Engineers in Atlanta can.
Existing home sales dropped 0.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted 5.38 million in June, declining for the third consecutive month, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Home sales dropped 2.2 percent from last June, marking the fourth consecutive month of year-over-year decline.
Before listing the 796-square-foot lake house in Grandview, Texas, for $89,000, real estate agent Casey Lewis put on an orange-brown inflatable T. rex costume.
Keller Williams Worldwide will expand into two new market centers, Belgium and Luxembourg, as the franchisor’s marketshare in Europe continues to rise.
Online home goods retailer Overstock.com announced plans to invest in the real estate industry with two new platforms later this year.