Why Opendoor opened a hub for engineers far from Silicon Valley

Opendoor is hiring a new batch of engineers in Atlanta that's expected to overshadow San Francisco office
by Staff Writer
Today 9:18 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Software engineers in San Francisco can’t use Opendoor’s product or even buy a home in the pricy city. Engineers in Atlanta can.

Article image credited to Joey Kyber/Unsplash