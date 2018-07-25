Sam DeBord breaks down Inman Connect San Francisco’s best talks, including Gary Keller, Robert Reffkin, Softbank, Kara Swisher and Clelia Peters.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Sam DeBord breaks down Inman Connect San Francisco’s best talks, including Gary Keller, Robert Reffkin, Softbank, Kara Swisher and Clelia Peters.
Comments
Related Articles
Earlier this week, Brad Inman relayed a story about a spat between Windermere and Compass. His analysis seems like the perfect lens through which to view the current state of the industry.
The National Association of Realtors is perennially involved in lobbying legislators to effect healthy real estate policy. The shoe has been on the other foot lately. A local association is lobbying membership to push back against an NAR dues increase, and Zillow has reportedly expressed concerns about organized real estate, specifically Upstream, to federal antitrust regulators.
Watch Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller onstage at Inman Connect San Francisco as he discusses with Brad Inman how the pro-agent real estate franchisor is pivoting to turn itself into a technology company.
Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, in a wide-ranging conversation with Inman founder Brad Inman at the Inman Connect San Francisco conference on Thursday, revealed how much Compass pays to acquire brokerages.