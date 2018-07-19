Compass CEO reveals how much his company pays to acquire brokerages

Robert Reffkin divulged part of his company's strategy at Inman Connect San Francisco
by Staff Writer
Today 10:39 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, in a wide-ranging conversation with Inman founder Brad Inman at the Inman Connect San Francisco conference on Thursday, revealed how much Compass pays to acquire brokerages.

Article image credited to Patrick Kearns for Innman