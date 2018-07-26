The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Why Opendoor, Zillow and Knock all love Atlanta
iBuyers are flocking to the city for its stable economy, access to the rest of the country and potential for growth
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Comments
Related Articles
While 30 percent of millennials view cash in a savings account as the best place to invest, only 21 percent believe the same of real estate.
Two neighboring mega-mansions in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles are dueling for billionaire buyers and a page in the record books.
Sam DeBord breaks down Inman Connect San Francisco’s best talks, including Gary Keller, Robert Reffkin, Softbank, Kara Swisher and Clelia Peters.
Michael Lissack has filed complaints in eight states alleging the brokerage’s agents should be classified as employees. The outcome could impact the industry.