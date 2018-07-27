Is the industry missing today while planning for tomorrow?

It seems the more the real estate industry changes and gets “disrupted,” the more it stays the same, which is why it’s important to enjoy today while planning for tomorrow; tomorrow might not be what you expect it to be.
A while back, I came across an unexpected opportunity to take on a client in an area where real estate agents prospect fiercely and relentlessly — and sometimes fib a bit to gain listings.
Being a morning person or a night owl is really “a thing,” and you should let your clients and colleagues know which one you are.
As the daughter of two nonagenarians (90-something-year-olds), I spend a lot of time with old people whom I refer to as elders. Sometimes people aged 55 to 100 get lumped together as senior citizens, but when we discuss the housing needs of this group, we see how diverse they are. This group lives in all types of housing, including tents in homeless camps.
Writing a love letter to a seller isn’t illegal, but if we discourage buyers from writing them, we might help promote fair housing. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act, and as such, we need to take a good hard look at the practice of using buyer “love” letters to win a home.