Real estate tech today and tomorrow: A Hacker Connect recap

Hacker Connect is the perfect gathering to get a good overview on topics including portals, consumer experience, cryptocurrency, blockchain, all right alongside deep-dive topics like APIs and database ontologies.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Are you heading to Inman Connect 2018 in New York? With thousands of the brightest professionals in the business and hundreds of opportunities to learn the latest, it can be challenging to create a game plan to get the most out of each day.
An expert panel at Inman Connect San Francisco discussed how blockchain technology can be used for more than just property transactions in real estate.
Sam DeBord breaks down Inman Connect San Francisco’s best talks, including Gary Keller, Robert Reffkin, Softbank, Kara Swisher and Clelia Peters.
Adam Hergenrother, a Keller Williams broker-owner, shares why he’s placing his bet on Gary Keller for the industry’s future, especially after seeing the KW co-founder onstage at Inman Connect San Francisco.