Silicon Valley and Wall Street agree when it comes to the high value of real estate tech. According to panelists at Inman Connect San Francisco, this is because of a combination of perfect timing, opportunity and the reliability of housing as an investment.
WATCH: Why Silicon Valley and Wall Street agree on real estate tech's value
The Agency's CEO Mauricio Umansky and Warburg Realty's President Clelia Peters get some answers from activist short seller Andrew Left at Inman Connect San Francisco
