The number of consumers going without real estate agents is rising: Study

J.D. Power's 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study shows 32% of buyers and 23% of sellers transacted sans real estate professionals, and Century 21 ranked highly among new buyers and sellers
Today 10:10 A.M.

Real estate agents and their brokerage companies have their work cut out for them if they want to remain relevant, according to a study from J.D. Power.

Article image credited to Credit: Keni Thomas