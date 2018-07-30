Sick of defending your commission? Here's what you need to make your case

Create a list that includes all your clients' questions plus all the steps you take to close your transaction — it will make earning that full commission much easier
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

Are you tired of clients hammering on you about your commission? If so, here’s an entirely new twist on how to defend your commission.

