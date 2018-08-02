Jeroen Seghers will lead the two-year-old startup on its quest to provide consumers with the “last 10 feet” of directions, down to specific doorways and floors.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
If you haven’t been beyond the hotel during your time at ICSF, this year is the time to explore San Francisco’s bustling and colorfully named neighborhoods. Curbed recently published a guide detailing how 67 San Francisco neighborhoods got their names, and here are my favorite stories.
Open Listings, a company that began with the goal of helping homebuyers secure a space without a real estate agent, is switching to Mapbox as a map provider.
Hacker Connect is the perfect gathering to get a good overview on topics including portals, consumer experience, cryptocurrency, blockchain, all right alongside deep-dive topics like APIs and database ontologies.
More than two-thirds of the most competitive markets in the U.S. are in Washington and California, according to a Redfin ranking.