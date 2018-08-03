What will Realogy's new franchise brand look like?

Real estate professionals debate what Realogy's next franchise brand, set to arrive in 2019, will be
by Staff Writer
Today 3:50 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Realogy’s next franchise brand, set to arrive in 2019, could be devoted to technology, the luxury market or a new commission structure, observers say.

Article image credited to Realogy / Nick Renda