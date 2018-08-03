In the latest development, a group of actuarial societies has released the latest update to its Actuaries Climate Index for the US and Canada, and the results ain’t pretty.
Zillow has tapped its rich database of properties to underscore the economic catastrophe in store if U.S. policymakers fail to address rising sea levels. As an effect of climate change, rising sea levels are already impacting coastal communities.
Relatively speaking, homeowners can also realize significant savings from retrofits, along with the added bonus of improvements in comfort level and indoor air quality. Retrofits can also add resale value. Attic insulation, for example, “more than paid for itself” in a majority of the markets surveyed by Remodeling Magazine last year.
The Senate voted 86-12 on Tuesday to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for just four months.
The study provides a fact-based grounding for the concept of “climate gentrification,” a phenomenon in which a region experiencing climate change will see property values soften.