CEO Adam Contos touts new, agent-centric digital suite built by booj, Re/Max’s red-hot Denver startup acquisition.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
CEO Adam Contos touts new, agent-centric digital suite built by booj, Re/Max’s red-hot Denver startup acquisition.
Comments
Related Articles
Re/Max reported revenue of $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, a year-over-year increase of 11.4 percent and a slight uptick from last quarter revenue.
Re/Max CEO Adam Contos sat down with Real Scout founder Andrew Flachner — an editorial partner of Inman — for an exclusive interview at the Re/Max headquarters in Denver, Colorado, yesterday.
Re/Max agents will be able to market their listings without having to develop any parts of their marketing materials themselves with a new product the brokerage is debuting with the real estate marketing company Imprev.
Real estate franchisor Re/Max has acquired tech startup booj — short for the phrase “be original or be jealous” — the companies announced Tuesday.