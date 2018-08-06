Zillow gets broker's license in Arizona, but has 'no plans' to represent homebuyers and sellers

The Arizona Department of Real Estate is requiring the license so the Seattle tech giant can keep operating its Zillow Offers homebuying and selling service in the state
by Staff Writer
Today 3:14 P.M.

Zillow is getting a broker’s license in Arizona, but it won’t change how the company does business, Errol Samuelson, the chief industry development officer at Zillow, told Inman on Monday.

