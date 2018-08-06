Zillow announces major acquisition, posts loss of $3.09M in second quarter

The real estate tech giant is buying Mortgage Lenders of America to combine with its Zillow Offers homebuying and selling program
by Staff Writer
The operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com, posted a $3.09 million net loss in the second quarter, down from a $21.8 million loss a year ago…

Article image credited to Credit: Ash Ponders/Inman