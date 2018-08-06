The operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com, posted a $3.09 million net loss in the second quarter, down from a $21.8 million loss a year ago…
In its own public comments to the DOJ/FTC, Zillow chose to take aim at NAR-backed broker data company Upstream and the largest state Realtor trade group in the country, the California Association of Realtors.
The real estate trade group condemns the Seattle-based tech giant for the same practices its member agents and brokers engage in.
Zillow is bringing its online homebuying and selling program to Denver sometime this fall, the company announced on Wednesday.
Zillow released new tools on Tuesday aiming to make the listing giant the go-to place for Americans to search for, apply to and pay for apartment rentals online.