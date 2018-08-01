Zillow Offers is coming to Denver this fall

The Mile High City is the fourth market where Zillow will buy and sell homes directly from consumers online
by Staff Writer
Today 5:00 A.M.

Zillow is bringing its online homebuying and selling program to Denver sometime this fall, the company announced on Wednesday.

