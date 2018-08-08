CoreLogic, the largest MLS system vendor nationwide, and My Florida Regional MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the country with 57,000 members, will soon debut the first Spanish version of Matrix, CoreLogic’s most popular MLS system, in the U.S.
