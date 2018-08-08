America's first Spanish language multiple listing service is here

My Florida Regional MLS, the Sunshine State's largest multiple listing service, worked with CoreLogic to develop the new system that goes live this month
by Staff Writer
Today 2:14 P.M.

CoreLogic, the largest MLS system vendor nationwide, and My Florida Regional MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the country with 57,000 members, will soon debut the first Spanish version of Matrix, CoreLogic’s most popular MLS system, in the U.S.

Article image credited to Jon Tyson/Unsplash