If you’re a member of the nation’s largest multiple listings service, you can now download the MLS-Touch app free of cost.

The app, which allows members of multiple listings services across the country to search for property listings on their phones, will become available to approximately 93,500 California Regional MLS (CRMLS) subscribers across the state.

Launched in partnership with Montreal-based Prospects Software, a real estate software company, the app will now be available to all California Regional MLS users rather than only those who previously opted into its Association Product Co-Op program.

“We want to put decision-making power in our users’ hands as often as possible,” said Art Carter, California Regional MLS CEO, in a statement. “Making MLS-Touch available to everyone gives them more control over their mobile MLS experience.”

Over the past year, the group has significantly expanded its local reach, adding nearly four dozen additional zip codes in Southern California. The MLS has also been working to bring more innovative tech features to its members.

MLS-Touch is available in iOS (both for iPhone and iPad) and Android and will allow users to search for information on local listings, including live market statistics and comparable listings. Its mobile map of active, pending and sold listings has made the app popular among brokers, agents and other real estate professionals. .

“We’re confident that our product will resonate with CRMLS’s wide userbase,” said Prospect Software CEO Charles Drouin in a prepared statement. “We’ve spent years working to make MLS-Touch the best it can be, and we’re excited to see even more professionals find out for themselves what makes it a great tool for their businesses.”

