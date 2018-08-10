Seniors are on the 'precipice' of a huge sell-off wave. Here's why that's bad

And if baby boomers’ elders also vacate the ranks of homeowners in droves, the oversupply could have a disastrous impact
by
Today 2:14 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Real estate professionals have been waiting patiently for baby boomers to put their houses up for sale and stop the inventory crisis. But if this happens, it could actually throw the market into a tailspin, according to new research from Fannie Mae.

Article image credited to Gines Romero / Shutterstock.com