EXp posts 235% revenue increase from last year in second quarter 2018

The parent company of the cloud-based brokerage released its second-quarter earnings Monday
by Staff Writer
Today 6:00 A.M.

eXp Realty posted a 235 percent increase in revenue from this time last year in its first earnings report since uplisting its stock to the Nasdaq.

