EXp agents own 15-20% of company stock: CEO Glenn Sanford

Sanford and FLI Properties' Kendall Butler discuss the unique value proposition their companies can provide
by Staff Writer
Today 7:39 P.M.

The reasons that an agent choses a specific brokerage are myriad. Some boast their technological prowess, others name recognition, but eXp Realty offers something unique: stock in the company.

Article image credited to Patrick Kearns for Inman