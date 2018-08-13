HomeLight is now powering a tool on U.S. News & World Report’s website that matches sellers and buyers with agents based on transaction data.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
HomeLight is now powering a tool on U.S. News & World Report’s website that matches sellers and buyers with agents based on transaction data.
Comments
Related Articles
Many consumers rely on recommendations from friends and family to find a trustworthy real estate agent, yet a small but growing share are making selections based on the numbers. That’s a clear takeaway from the rise of agent-matching service HomeLight.
Last week, Zillow announced it was going to start directly buying and selling houses. More specifically, it will actively participate in its Instant Offers Marketplace, which allows consumers to get instant offers on their homes (the iBuyer model).
After a career in real estate that culminated in rising to the top of Keller Williams, Chris Heller joined loanDepot to head up a new project. He talked to Inman about his plans for mello Home.
“They’re interested in wanting to talk to NAR because of the presence that we have with our members in this industry,” said CEO Bob Goldberg during NAR’s Leadership Live event in New York City last month.