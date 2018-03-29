After a multi-decade career in real estate that culminated in rising to the top of Keller Williams as its CEO, Chris Heller joined a new brand at loanDepot earlier this year. Heller is now CEO of mello Home, loanDepot's home services brand that will connect mortgage borrowers with real estate agents who can help them find their perfect home. But that's just the start. Ultimately, mello Home plans to connect new homebuyers with contractors, solar panel installers and many other home service providers. Since Heller took over the company in late February, the platform has onboarded 600 agents, he told Inman in an exclusive interview last week at mello's new "tech"-inspired campus in Irvine, California. Agents who join the platform as a way of connecting with homebuyers must have three years of full-time experience as real estate agents, and have closed 50 transactions in the last year (Heller said that requirement can be adjusted in low-volume markets). Heller divulged more ...