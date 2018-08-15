Two of the Bay Area’s largest residential brokerages are about to expand their residential turf war into the commercial market.
Drawing on its massive pot of venture-capital funding, Compass has expanded into commercial real estate, with plans to provide technology, marketing and support to help agents grow their business.
The firm, which focuses on luxury residential properties and ranks fifth among the largest brokerages in the country, just launched Pacific Union Commercial in Los Angeles, a full-scale division focusing on commercial real estate.
Compass is now claiming to be the top brokerage in the blistering hot real estate market of San Francisco in sales volume. The technology focused brokerage announced on Monday, the acquisition of the San Francisco-based Paragon Real Estate Group growing its Bay Area team to 500 agents representing more than $4.5 billion in sales volume last year.
John Aaroe, the legendary Los Angeles-based Realtor, is once again returning to the industry from which he previously announced his retirement.