Turf war between Compass and Pacific Union shifts to commercial

Both claim to be residential market share leaders, and now they'll go head-to-head in the commercial real estate space
by Staff Writer
Today 9:24 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Two of the Bay Area’s largest residential brokerages are about to expand their residential turf war into the commercial market.

Article image credited to Compass and Pacific Union