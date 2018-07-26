Listen in as Compass CEO Robert Reffkin addresses the fears, uncertainties and doubts surrounding his revolutionary real estate company (including exactly how much his company pays to acquire brokerages).
Related
When Brad Inman gives a keynote speech, he pulls out all the stops. That certainly rang true during this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco, where he kicked the conference off with two personal, heartfelt stories of courage, curiosity and conviction.
In May, Kris Lindahl announced his departure from Re/Max to create his own brokerage, a risky move for a man who had the top team at one of the most profitable Re/Max franchises in America. Here’s how he did it.
An expert panel at Inman Connect San Francisco discussed how blockchain technology can be used for more than just property transactions in real estate.
After an unimaginable tragedy pushed her to relocate, Re/Max Dream Realtor Sue “Pinky” Benson used her business and social media knowledge to start fresh in a new market.
Comments