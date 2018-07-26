WATCH: Robert Reffkin spills the beans on what Compass pays for acquisitions

'My single goal is to improve the lives of agents so much that they don't remember what life was like before'
by
Today 11:25 A.M.

Listen in as Compass CEO Robert Reffkin addresses the fears, uncertainties and doubts surrounding his revolutionary real estate company (including exactly how much his company pays to acquire brokerages).

Article image credited to Scott Chernis/Inman