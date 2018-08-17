3 must-have skills for new agents to succeed in real estate

Agents who pay attention to detail, understand their markets and know the MLS are far more successful
Today 2:00 A.M.

When you’re new to the real estate industry, it can be tough to figure out exactly where to get started. Here are three skills that new agents should master quickly to be successful.  

Article image credited to Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com