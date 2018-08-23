The naysayers are wrong about 2018's biggest real estate deal

While it surprised some that Pacific Union CEO Mark McLaughlin linked with Compass, the union makes sense
by Staff Writer
Today 6:30 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Mark McLaughlin lusts for opportunity. The Compass deal, the biggest in real estate this year, is consistent with the Pacific Union CEO’s singular vision.