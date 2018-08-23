Mark McLaughlin lusts for opportunity. The Compass deal, the biggest in real estate this year, is consistent with the Pacific Union CEO’s singular vision.
Pacific Union International President Patrick Barber says Compass deal will ensure livelihoods, declaring, “We are the ones doing the disrupting.”
Even as cocktails were being poured, a source claimed there were tears in the Paragon Real Estate Group office from agents who felt blindsided by the news.
Compass is reportedly set to acquire a 66 percent stake in Pacific Union International Realty for $200 million.
Compass is launching in Atlanta, the 17th market for the NYC-based brokerage since its debut six years ago.