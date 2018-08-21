LISTEN: Pacific Union employees learn about Compass acquisition

"We are the ones doing the disrupting," says Pacific Union President Patrick Barber in call to shocked agents Tuesday
by Staff Writer
Today 8:40 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Pacific Union International President Patrick Barber says Compass deal will ensure livelihoods, declaring, “We are the ones doing the disrupting.”