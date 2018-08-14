Compass takes over Avenue Properties' Seattle offices

by Staff Writer
While not technically an “acquisition” — Compass said that Avenue Properties is “joining” Compass — the move will bring all of Avenue Properties’ 200-plus agents and staff under Compass’ fold.

Article image credited to Compass (From left, Tere Foster, Bob Deville, Bob Bennion, Robert Reffkin, Toff Edebohls, Moya Skillman, Evan Wyman, Mary P. Snyder)