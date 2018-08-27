This summer we’re looking at the state of the luxury agent & broker in today’s increasingly complex real estate market. In October, we’ll gather in Beverly Hills at Luxury Connect to share best practices, network, and create blueprint for the luxury agent/broker of tomorrow. Don’t miss it.

Economists will confirm that uncertainty can be a challenge for many markets; if consumers become less sure of what the future holds, they tend to hold on to their money instead of spending it. Joyce Rey at Coldwell Banker, one of the most prominent real estate agents to the stars in Beverly Hills, thinks that although the extremely high-end market (listings priced at more than $40 million) is doing very well, the rest of the luxury market may be seeing “something of a slowdown” based on uncertainty.

“Economic bubbles and economic trends — you read about them every day, and it begins to impact consumer confidence,” she noted. Rey will be one of several high-end agents who will sit down at roundtables for “The Stars Of Luxury Real Estate,” a special networking event taking place at Luxury Connect, October 16 through 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

To keep up with what’s going on in real estate and the wider world, Rey says she keeps on top of new technological innovations. “Technology is a constant in our business now,” she noted. “I think the biggest thing right now is Facebook and Instagram — connecting to a wider pool of clients. You’re constantly exposing your properties, your brand, your lifestyle.”

She also sees more collaboration amongst agents as a must in the future. “I feel you’re better able to serve a client on that basis,” she said.

“I always look forward to Luxury Connect,” Rey added. “They always have very interesting topics and speakers, often going beyond just real estate, collecting great opinions and helping the real estate community to be on top of everything.”

Register now

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.