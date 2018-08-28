Does HUD need more Section 8 landlords?

The program would function as intended if more landlords would accept it
by
Today 2:05 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937 aids some two million renters every year, but because many landlords still refuse to take on Section 8 tenants, the assistance program has not been nearly as successful as it could be.

Article image credited to iofoto / Shutterstock.com