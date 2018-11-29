Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Andrea Geller

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.



We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Andrea Geller is a broker associate with Coldwell Banker and has extensive speaking experience, including as a moderator at previous Inman Connect events. Her thoughtful, straightforward approach is an asset to her clients — and her colleagues.

If you could interview any two people in the world, who would they be?

I have had the privilege of knowing so many of the industry’s greatest. That’s a tough one. One of the industry’s best stand-up comedians is Bill Lublin. I would love to do a routine with him where I randomly throw out industry buzz words and he does a 30-45 second bit around it. Always thought that would be a great 10 minute session in between the industry drama.

Outside of the industry — Bill Maher. I want to interview an interviewer.



What is the biggest challenge you face in your business right now?

The Luxury market continues to be soft. The typically first-time buyers of old are now renters longer and entering home ownership at a later time at step-up pricing. So both ends and the middle are impacted. It’s adjusting my client base to generate the right mix of buyers and sellers.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

I need better people skills to deal with all the personalities. There is no typical client, making every interaction unique.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

Depends on what exhibits are on at what museums. I love a walk through Central Park up to Madison Avenue. Then shop my way down Madison Avenue. Even though I live in a big city, the selections are nowhere close to what they are in Madison Avenue boutiques. Also, walking the floors at Barney’s is like walking a museum.



Save $100 off your ticket with the code Andrea

Discover the opportunities in a changing market at Inman Connect New York, January 29 – February 1. Jumpstart 2019 with tactical takeaways, unlimited networking and thought-provoking speakers. Learn more.

Thinking about bringing your team? You may qualify for special group perks! Contact us to learn more.