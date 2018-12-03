Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Katherine Salyi

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Katherine Salyi is an Associate Broker, CBR, Sotheby’s International Realty. She operates out of the New York market, so she’s very familiar with the Inman Connect New York stomping grounds as well as dealing with clients from diverse backgrounds.

If you could interview any two people in the world, who would it be?

Wendy Maitland as an NYC industry powerhouse. And every working mother who feels they have a successful work/life balance!

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

That it truly is a roller coaster of ups and downs, and a 24/7 job with customer service and relationships at the heart of everything.

Who has been the most memorable/impactful speaker(s) you’ve seen at Connect and why?

Robert Reffkin years ago when Compass had just launched. It was exciting, energizing and mysterious. It’s amazing to see their growth over a few years.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

There is constant change in the markets; agents need to continue to adapt and change with them to be successful.

