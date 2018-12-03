Meet the Inman Ambassadors: Lynn Johnson

The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Lynn Johnson is a broker in North Carolina at My Southern View; she’s lived in the state her entire life, but she travels to Inman Connect events frequently, where she builds on her industry connections to create a thriving business back home.

What is the biggest challenge you face in your business right now?

Working with sellers who are having a hard time realizing that the market isn’t as strong as it was six months ago. And having to deal with (as an agent) all the ads, “innovative” companies and quick options for selling that don’t include a traditional approach (using an agent). Ads stating that the market is still hot and that there’s more to come.

What is your goal as an ICNY19 Ambassador?

To be a visible source of information for attendees and someone that can make connections that will plant the seeds for deeper conversations that attendees can continue to grow after the conference. I want people to leave with a feeling of amazement from great content, personal interactions and a desire in their heart to be better and bigger than they ever imagined they could be.

What’s your favorite thing to see or do in NYC when you come for ICNY?

The people at the conference! I love seeing all the familiar faces from years past and reconnecting with each of them. If we are talking about things outside of the conference and hotel, I love going to Koi at Bryant Park and enjoying the lobster tacos — I will be doing that, for sure! Also, I love heading to Bar 9 on 9th Avenue for a fun night with the dueling pianos! I do love the NYC shopping, too.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

We are shifting as I type this. Shifting to a more neutral playing field for buyers and sellers. In my market, new construction will continue to lead the way with incentives that will be hard for re-sale homes to match. Re-sale homes will have to price more aggressively to get the exposure a brand new home with all the extras will automatically get.

