As teams become an increasingly central part of the real estate ecosystem, individual agents have more and more options when it comes to the type of team they want to join. It’s up to the team leader to create systems and a culture where agents feel welcome and can thrive — and that’s not always easy to do in the midst of also dealing with market shifts and trying to plan your business for 2019.

The Teams Track at Inman Connect New York, January 29 through February 2 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, will tackle all those questions and more. You’ll hear from the people who built some of the top teams in the country and get a chance to ask them to help you troubleshoot the issues that are plaguing you today.

Learn how some of the most recognizable names in the industry did from the very beginning to set themselves up for success and make their names recognizable. Therese Antonelli and Veronica Figueroa will discuss how they’re handling shifts on their teams. “There’s a huge technology shift and brokerage shift; so many brokers out there are transforming into the small-cap and no support model. I don’t ever want to do that” Antonelli said. And Figueroa is approaching market shifts from a true team standpoint — by sharing her own thoughts and fears with her agents. “What really helps us is that we sat down with our team and moved toward the uncomfortable conversations and conflict, and we expressed that we’re also vulnerable; we’re experiencing the same anxiety that they are.”

When a Wall Street-backed brokerage comes to town and starts offering huge signing bonuses to the top agents, what do you do? One teams sessions will help you figure that out. You’ll also hear about how two operational and growth gurus cultivate a healthy culture at their teams, and how that can help you manage your churn problem. Get tips on how your team can own all the seller leads and protect your business, and what models look like for teams with the highest compensation structures.

Do you know when it’s time to stop selling as a team lead and start focusing on your business operations? One top team leader will give you his opinion about how to handle that decision. And a live problem-solving session with some of the best teams in real estate will help you figure out what to do about that issue plaguing your dreams.

