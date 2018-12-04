The real estate industry depends heavily on data — from the MLS to individual agents, the tracking and maintenance of data about homes and home sales is central to real estate transactions from coast to coast. And as technology shifts and improves, so does the opportunity to use data in new and different ways to help boost your business and educate consumers about buying and selling a house.

The Data Track at Inman Connect New York, January 29 through February 1 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, will tackle all the most pressing issues and answer questions you might have about real estate data. Moderators include three of the best minds in real estate data today — David Charron, Denee Evans and Rebecca Jensen.

You’ll hear about the opportunities and challenges that the moderators have identified in 2019 and how you can prepare for them at every level. Experts will take the stage to explain what you need to know about platforms — including answering the question “what is a platform?” and exploring how broker and MLS platforms are integrating or sometimes replacing each other, plus what the impact might be to other participants in the industry. The data-forward associations that are driving innovation will also offer their thoughts on how they’re using data to help their organizations.

What do you need to know about the relationship between brokers and the MLS? You’ll learn about what the history has been and what the collaborations are likely to look like in the future. Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin will describe how the Compass technology staff differentiates it in the market and how data plays into the delivery of these tech tools. Sessions on big data and privacy — and artificial intelligence and consumers — will give you insights into where data will be taking the industry in terms of emerging technologies and how you can incorporate those into your business.

Jeff Detwiler, president and CEO at the Long & Foster Companies, will share his thoughts about new business models — specifically, how Long & Foster is moving into “fringe” services like mortgage, settlement and insurance. “The consumer is looking for an all-inclusive experience,” Detwiler said, and “adding other businesses that can deliver products and services that consumers need around the real estate transaction is a great opportunity.”

If you want to know more about what data can do for real estate, don’t miss the data track at Inman Connect New York.

