It’s an exciting and challenging time to be a real estate broker. But some brokers are more comfortable with the changes heading down the pike than others. There are a number of potential threats on the horizon for traditional real estate practitioners who are trying to run a business, from teams emerging in your market and capturing a preponderance of new agents, to new business models that offer lower costs for consumers trying to buy or sell a house, to the overall market shifts from a hot seller’s market in most areas to a balanced or even a buyer’s market.

And brokers who don’t know how to navigate those shifts could find themselves wondering how they’re going to end 2019 in the black.

We here at Inman understand what you’re facing, and we used that information to put together the programming for Broker Connect, part of the weeklong programming at Inman Connect New York, January 29 through February 1 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

Sherry Chris, CEO at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, will be moderating the afternoon of sessions specifically geared toward brokers, including her own take on the real estate trends that brokerages should be embracing in 2019. You’ll also hear about how to handle vendor relationships to keep them healthy and build a strategy that will yield dividends for your brokerage for years to come — and what the clients will look like during those future years, up to four decades ahead, with tips and research about the next generation of homebuyers, Generation Z.

Even if there aren’t iBuyers in your market (yet), have you thought about how you’ll respond if one of your traditional brokerage competitors starts offering an iBuyer program? And could that option be an untapped opportunity for you? A special discussion about how iBuyers are changing business and how you might think about responding will be part of Broker Connect, too. Other sessions on the agenda will teach you about different potential business models that other brokerages are using with great success, the technology that’s serving as a foundation for agent success, a business case for increasing diversity in your brokerage, and how some of your colleagues across the country have solved some of their business biggest problems.

When you need to refine your business plan and make sure you’re ready for all the challenges and opportunities that real estate will be generating for you in 2019, there’s no better place to do it than Broker Connect, an exclusive part of Inman Connect New York.

