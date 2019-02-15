The California house that famed psychologist and drug proponent Timothy Leary once used to manufacture LSD is for sale, with a $1.495 million price tag.

Located at 55101 State Highway 74 in the San Jacinto Mountains, Fobes Ranch sits on almost 80 acres of land.

Leary, who first achieved fame for the Concord Prison Experiment, was an avid proponent of recreational LSD. Along with the Hitchcock Estate in upstate New York, Leary and his followers used the California property to create and take LSD, worship nature and otherwise engage in a hippie lifestyle during the 1960s.

The underground LSD operation was known as the Brotherhood of Eternal Love. The property itself has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage and a guesthouse. In total, the new owner will acquire over 2,450 square feet of property.

Timothy McTavish of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent overseeing the sale. He has not shied away from the Leary link when advertising the property — although the listing specifies that the LSD connection happened a long time ago.

“Ranch in the late sixties with what was referred to as The Brotherhood of Eternal Love – essentially, Leary admitted, just a group of Laguna Beach surfers,” reads a post describing the listing. “Together, they inhabited a lifestyle committed to indulging in the drug while practicing their preferred religion – hiking deep into the mountains while celebrating the beauty and wonderment of nature.”

Leary, who passed away in 1996, is still seen as a pioneer in certain spiritual, off-the-grid and drug enthusiast circles.

